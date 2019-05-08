8th May 2019
General Buay’s lawyer calls for dismissal of case

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Major-General Stephen Buay speaks to soldiers in an unidentified location in South Sudan | File photo

The defense lawyer of the senior military officer accused of rebelling against the State has reiterated calls of dismissal, saying there is no evidence to prove his client is guilty.

This comes after the commander of Ground Forces testified before the general court martial against General Stephen Buay.

Major General Buay is being tried by the military court which was formed by President Salva Kiir a month ago.

Among charges labelled against Buay are; treason, and offenses committed during operations such as; disobedience of lawful orders and violation of standing orders according to articles 61, 67, and 69 of the SPLA Act of 2009 respectively.

Buay was the commander of the 5th Infantry Division based in Wau.

He was arrested by Special Forces commanded by General Mathew Puljang in Mayom in May last year.

Philip Anyang who is the defense lawyer for the accused told Eye Radio yesterday that after hearing the testimony of the commander of Ground Forces, they requested the court to dismiss the case due to lack of evidence.

He argued that there is no significant evidence to substantiate the case in the general court martial.

“We had two issues that came up, first of all we heard the testimony of the witness of the defense that is General Santino Deng Wol, and then we made an application to have the case dismissed considering the fact that there is no significant evidence to sustain the case in the general court martial.”

The case will be heard again this Thursday.

