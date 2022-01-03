4 people die in 200 traffic accidents during festive season – Police

Four people died in over 200 road traffic accidents recorded by Police during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Juba.

This is according to Major General Daniel Justin, the National Police Spokesperson.

The deaths were registered in over 200 accident cases recorded from motorcycle and vehicle accidents.

Most of the accidents were registered in Gudele, Kator, Munuki and other densely populated areas.

Two deaths were recorded along the Juba-Bor road and the other two in Gudele residential area.

Daniel Justin says most of the accidents are associated with people driving and riding under the influence of alcohol.

Those injured are reportedly receiving treatment at various hospitals.

“This morning we report one traffic accident and we lost a young boy of 16 years old in Gudele and we have arrested the accused person,” Major General Daniel told Eye Radio.

“We have been doing daily reports starting from the date 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31 December. In Juba alone, we have recorded more than 200 traffic accidents.

“There’s no death, it just damages its motorcycles colliding. But that accident on Bor road was a bad one because we lost two tow people and one of them was a police officer.”