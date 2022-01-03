3rd January 2022
Speaker appoints specialized committee chairpersons from SPLM, SPLM-IO

Authors: Lasuba Memo | Chany Ninrew | Koang Pal Chang | Published: 8 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Jema Nunu Kumba, the Speaker of the R-TNLA at the 5th governors' forum in Juba - credit | Office of the First Vice President | Nov. 26, 2021

The Speaker of the National Legislature has this afternoon appointed heads of committees and their deputies for SPLM and SPLM-IO parties.

In the order No.1 read before the parliamentarians at the Freedom Hall, Jema Nunu Kumba appointed Hon. Simon Kun Puoch, the former governor of Upper Nile, as the new Chairperson for the committee of National Security and Public Order.

John Agany Deng has been appointed the new chairperson of Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Service, a position previously held by Hon. Paul Yoane Bonju.

Veteran Journalist, Hon. Nhial Bol Aken of SPLM-IO, is the chairperson for Livestock and Fisheries.

Renowned parliamentarian Hon. Deng Tiel Ayuen, is the chairperson of Legislation and Legal Affairs.

Hon. Ache Bari Wanji is the chairperson for Regional Integrations on East Africa Affairs.

About nine female Members have also been appointed to head various committees at the unity parliament, and other ten female members bag deputy chairperson in R-TNLA.

They include Anna Lino Abyei the chairperson for Labor, Lily Kiden Aluzai the chairperson for Gender, Child, Social Welfare and Religious Affairs.

Others include Sandra Bona Malual appointed chairperson for General Education and Instruction, Abuk Payit Ayik for health, and Banguot Amum Okech apointed chairperson for water resources.

The incumbent parliament is composed of 332 members from SPLM-IG, 128 from SPLM-IO under First Vice President Riek Machar and 50 FROM South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA.

The Other Political Parties, OPP, have 30 representatives and the Former Detainees with 10.

It’s not clear when the appointment of the chairpersons and the deputies of other peace partners will be announced.

But each peace party will at least have some chairpersons and deputies based on an agreed ratio among the parties.

Below is the full list of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons from SPLM and SPLM-IO.

The Chairpersons

  1. Honorable Simon Kun Puoch – Chairperson for National Security and Public Order
  2. Honorable Ann Lino Abyei – Chairperson for Labor
  3. Honorable Justin Joseph Marona – Chairperson for Public Service and Huan Resources Development
  4. Honorable Dr. James Mabor – Chairperson for Legislation and Justice
  5. Honorable John Agang Deng – Chairperson for Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Service
  6. Honorable Wiw Kuon – Chairperson for Public Account
  7. Honorable Akuar Gamer Ujeth – Chairperson for Human Rights, and Humanitarian Affairs
  8. Honorable Joseph Malual Dong – Chairperson for Foreign Affairs, and International Cooperation
  9. Honorable James Luak Kuek – Chairperson for Petroleum
  10. Honorable Ramadan Laku – Chairperson for Mining
  11. Honorable Morad Miseka – Chairperson for Investment
  12. Honorable Augustino Mathok Tuach – Chairperson for Agriculture, and Food Security
  13. Honorable Nhial Bol Aken – Chairperson for Livestock and Fishery
  14. Honorable Lily Kiden Alizai – Chairperson for Gender, Child, Social Welfare, and Religious Affairs
  15. Honorable Gai Mayian Luk – Chairperson for Youth and Sports
  16. Honorable Abuk Payit Ayik – Chairperson for Health
  17. Honorable Zacharia Matur – Chairperson for Higher Education and Technology
  18. Honorable Sandra Bona Malual – Chairperson for General Education and Instruction
  19. Honorable Jacqueline Ladu – Chairperson for Land and Physical Infrastructures
  20. Honorable Banguot Amum Okech – Chairperson for Water Resources
  21. Honorable Malek Kop Duei – Chairperson for Federal Affairs
  22. Honorable James Reath Gony – Chairperson for Government Assurant, Monitoring, Follow-up and Evaluation
  23. Honorable Ache Bari Wanji – Chairperson for Regional Integrations on East African Affairs
  24. Honorable Gloria Pilmone – Chairperson for Transport
  25. Honorable Hellen Nyaidok Lokurnyang –Chairperson for Environment and Forestry
  26. Honorable Beatrice Aber Samson – Chairperson for Roads and Bridges
  27. Honorable Deng Tiel Ayuel – Chairperson for Legislative

Deputy Chairpersons

  1. Honorable Angelo Lochinga Lotabo, Deputy Chairperson for Defense and Veteran Affairs
  2. Honorable Mary Yerfus, deputy Chairperson for Finance and Planning
  3. Honorable Angelina Aluel Nyawilo, Deputy Chairperson for Labor
  4. Honorable Majok Dau Cholek, Deputy Chairperson for Public service and Human Resource Development
  5. Honorable George Andrea, Deputy Chairperson for Legislation and Justice
  6. Honorable Alier Samuel Ateny, Deputy Chairperson for Members Affairs, Ethics and Integrity
  7. Honorable Martin Odwar Lonuha, Deputy Chairperson for Public Account.
  8. Honorable Regina Aluel Garang, Deputy Chairperson for Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs
  9. Honorable Rebecca Tuet Akuei, Deputy Chairperson for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
  10. Honorable Paul Baba, Deputy Chairperson for Trade, Industry and Investment
  11. Honorable Theresa Gabriel Gatkuoth, Deputy Chairperson for Investment
  12. Honorable Fadu Achuei Deng, Deputy Chairperson for Constitutional Development Funds
  13. Honorable Asha Abbas, Deputy Chairperson for Livestock and Fisheries
  14. Honorable Nyayang Lok Riak, Deputy Chairperson for Youth and Sports
  15. Honorable Jorget Lat Mading, Deputy Chairperson for Culture, Museum and National Heritage
  16. Honorable Edward Domic, Deputy Chairperson for Health
  17. Honorable Ambrose Lomin, Deputy Chairperson for Higher Education, Science and Technology
  18. Honorable Rose Adau Deng, Deputy Chairperson for General Education and Instruction
  19. Honorable Jacob Dau Kuoth, Deputy Chairperson for Land and Physical Infrastructures
  20. Honorable Akuot Chan Kawach, Deputy Chairperson for Peace and Reconciliation
  21. Honorable Matata Frank, Deputy Chairperson for Government Assurant, Monitoring, Follow-ups and Evaluations
  22. Honorable Monyluak Gudi Ayom, Deputy Chairperson for Transport
  23. Honorable Abuk Malual Aken, Deputy Chairperson for Energy and Dams
  24. Honorable Tongun Lado Rombek, Deputy Chairperson for Wildlife Conservation and Tourism
  25. Honorable Nyaboth Rambang, Deputy Chairperson for Environment and Forestry
  26. Honorable Dawud Juma Ecco, Deputy Chairperson for Roads and Bridges

 

3rd January 2022

