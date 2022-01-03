Speaker appoints specialized committee chairpersons from SPLM, SPLM-IO

In the order No.1 read before the parliamentarians at the Freedom Hall, Jema Nunu Kumba appointed Hon. Simon Kun Puoch, the former governor of Upper Nile, as the new Chairperson for the committee of National Security and Public Order.

John Agany Deng has been appointed the new chairperson of Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Service, a position previously held by Hon. Paul Yoane Bonju.

Veteran Journalist, Hon. Nhial Bol Aken of SPLM-IO, is the chairperson for Livestock and Fisheries.

Renowned parliamentarian Hon. Deng Tiel Ayuen, is the chairperson of Legislation and Legal Affairs.

Hon. Ache Bari Wanji is the chairperson for Regional Integrations on East Africa Affairs.

About nine female Members have also been appointed to head various committees at the unity parliament, and other ten female members bag deputy chairperson in R-TNLA.

They include Anna Lino Abyei the chairperson for Labor, Lily Kiden Aluzai the chairperson for Gender, Child, Social Welfare and Religious Affairs.

Others include Sandra Bona Malual appointed chairperson for General Education and Instruction, Abuk Payit Ayik for health, and Banguot Amum Okech apointed chairperson for water resources.

The incumbent parliament is composed of 332 members from SPLM-IG, 128 from SPLM-IO under First Vice President Riek Machar and 50 FROM South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA.

The Other Political Parties, OPP, have 30 representatives and the Former Detainees with 10.

It’s not clear when the appointment of the chairpersons and the deputies of other peace partners will be announced.

But each peace party will at least have some chairpersons and deputies based on an agreed ratio among the parties.