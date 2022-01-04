4th January 2022
Central Bank Governor: Dier Tong out, Moses Makur in

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Moses Makur Deng, the new governor of the Central Bank - courtesy

President Salva Kiir has relieved the Governor of the Central Bank of South Sudan, Dier Tong Ngor.

In a Republican decree read on the State run SSBC last evening, Kiir replaced Dier Tong with Moses Makur Deng as the new governor of the Central Bank.

The reason for his removal is unclear.

But this comes weeks after the former Central Bank governor reintroduced auctioning of millions of dollars to the commercial banks, he cited that it was to stabilize the market during the festive season.

In a separate decree, President Kiir relieved the First Undersecretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr. Ochum Genes Karlo and replaced him with Mr. Simon Ladu.

In another development, Kiir appointed Mr. Peter Puok Koang as Deputy Minister of Interior.

The position had been vacant for two-year since ex-SPLM-IO senior member Mabior Garang declined to take it up in 2020.

