4th January 2022
Army investigating festive celebratory gunfire that injured 4

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 mins ago

Army spokesperson –Maj Gen Lul Ruai Koang during Eye Radio's dawn show June 15, 2021/Eye Radio

The SSPDF is investigating New Year celebration shooting allegedly by some soldiers which left at least four people injured, the army Spokesperson has said.

This is according to the Spokesperson of SSPDF, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang.

His comments come after the police spokesperson reported that several people, mostly members of the organized forces, have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

During the festivities, Juba residents reported random gunfire and saw bullets cruising the night sky on the New Year.

This happened despite warnings by the authorities over the use of gunfire during the celebrations.

Four people including a 5-year-old boy were hit by stray bullets during the shooting.

Gen. Lul stated that the army shall trace and hold to account its members who were involved in the act.

“Those who will be caught or have already been caught because they had fired shots in the air to celebrate Christmas or New Year, will be brought before a competent court and then charged in accordance with the law,” Gen. Lul told Eye Radio.

“It was a clear violation for those who took part in the celebratory gunfire.”

Security forces have repeatedly appealed to the public to abstain from the practice as the rugged terrain of Juba makes it unsafe for celebratory gunfire.

