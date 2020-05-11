40, 000 Unified Forces to be graduated this month – Official

The Joint Transitional Security Committee says more than 40,000 Necessary Unified Forces, including VIP protection forces will graduate over the next two months.

Early this year, the security committee in charge of the training of thousands of joint government and opposition troops began the reformatory process across the country.

The revitalized peace agreement requires the cantonment, screening, and training of 83,000 Necessary Unified Forces to safeguard the deal through the transitional period.

But in March, the peace parties suspended the training of the forces in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, the chairperson of the Joint Transitional Security Committee in Bahr el Ghazal region told Eye Radio that more than 40,000 forces have already completed their training.

Lieutenant General Garang Ayii Akol also said the first phase graduation of the VIP protection force will take place in Juba next week.

“I want to announce to all forces in various training centers and those who are out of the center because of the Covid-19 measures, let them get back to the training center and then we start the parade of the graduation of necessary unified forces of police, national security, and the army, “Lt. Gen Akol said.

“We have a timetable of graduation, the VIP protection forces will take place on date 18TH of this month and other organized forces will take place on date 28th of this month.”

“In Bahr el Ghazal, we will graduate the police on date 28th of this month, and graduation of Mabel training center will take place on date 30th May and Pandit on date 6TH of June.”

“The target of necessary unified forces in all South Sudan is about 47,000 forces.”

The training of the unified forces was expected to be completed in one month but has dragged on due to a lack of funds.