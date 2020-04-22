22nd April 2020
5 million masks to be produced locally

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

Tailors sewing the re-usable cloth masks. Photo: Rak Media.

A South Sudanese owned company has embarked on local production of over five million face masks meant for use in South Sudan to fight COVID-19.

According to Raja Durai – RAK Media general manager – the company initiated the production of masks in order to limit the country’s dependency on foreign face mask donations.

He said the company is manufacturing the re-useable face masks that will be donated to the Ministry of health.

“RAK Media becomes the first local company to produce re-useable face masks to save the public and step a fight in preventing the coronavirus pandemic in South Sudan,” Raja said on Wednesday.

“The first productions will be donated to the government through the ministry of health as part of RAK Media social catered responsibility.”

He added that non-governmental organizations will be charged with affordable prices, while other productions will be injected into local markets with one mask costing 750SSP only.

However, the company said it’s yet to receive the final quality use approval from the ministry of health, in addition to the approvals from the Bureau of Standards and W.H.O.

