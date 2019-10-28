28th October 2019
50 youth to participate in YouLead Summit

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Young leaders pose for a picture during a past forum | Credit | YouLead Summit

About 50 youth are set to travel to Arusha in Tanzania for the Youth Leadership Summit scheduled for 11 November.

The East Africa Youth Leadership or YouLead Summit is East Africa’s biggest youth leadership gathering, recognized by the East African Community.

It aims at involving young people in the implementation and tracking of the region’s sustainable development goals.

The Summit is expected to draw up to 250 youth delegates from across the region.

Speaking during the National Youth Symposium held in Juba on Friday, the President of the United States Exchange Programs in South Sudan said the summit will help create networking initiative with other youth across the region.

“This is basically a good platform. I encourage those who have applied to be patient and wait for it so that they can be able to express themselves in Arusha and also share their ideas freely on how they want to shape East Africa itself,” Oliver Joseph Wani stated.

“Not only sharing, but also networking with each other, take note, see how it is done, come back….and create what is possible for South Sudan content.”

The National Symposium was held to enlighten the youth on the integration and to generate a national paper to be presented at the youth summit in Arusha.

