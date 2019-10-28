28th October 2019
Four injured in Bor plane crash

Published: 1 min ago

Locals mill around the "severely damaged" aircraft after some of them pulled out the four | Credit | Dr Mach Majier

Four people are reportedly receiving treatment after sustaining injuries in the latest plane crash in the country.

The Let L410 commercial transport aircraft crashed in Bor, Jonglei State, at around 1300 hours on Sunday.

According to Bor Town officials, the light aircraft was returning from Walgak, Bieh State to Juba, when it crashed in Kolnyang County, about 12 km south of Bor Airport.

“There were four people on board, two crew members and two passengers, all of whom survived and are being treated at UNMISS – Bor SRIMED Level 2 Hospital for various non-life-threatening injuries,” wrote Bor Mayor Dr. Mach Majier on his official Facebook page.

He said the caravan had been hired by two Sudanese traders to deliver merchandise to Walgak.

“On their return from Walgak, the weather condition worsened, and the accident occurred. The plane is severely damaged, and no one was injured on the ground,” he continued.

The crew members are: pilot from Burundi, and co-pilot from DR Congo.

As of 9:00 pm, the patients are all in stable condition under the care of the UNMISS medical personnel, and their families and transport company have been notified, he added.

Such planes have been crashing or crash landing in the country.

Earlier this month, a similar plane crash landed in Yambio, Gbudue State. There no casualty reports.

In September 2018, a chartered Let-410 UVP airplane of South West Aviation crashed into Lake Yirol, killing at least 20 people, including an Anglican Bishop.

Officials have attributed the incidents on the conditions of the aircraft, which they say they are “very old”.

