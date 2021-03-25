51 new coronavirus cases registered as vaccine arrives

One person suffering from the coronavirus is in critical condition as South Sudan registers 51 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health as the first batch of 132,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived into the country on Thursday morning.

No one died from the virus since Tuesday.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, the country tested 741 samples from various locations.

The Public Health Laboratory and MedBlue Laboratory in Juba reported 12 and 13 cases respectively, while Queen Medical Complex registered 17 cases.

In Pamir 6 cases were detected, Pariang with 2 new cases, while Lankien registered 1 coronavirus case.

This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases since April last year to 10,048.

Those who have died from the coronavirus are 108, while those who have recovered are 9,330.

South Sudan Thursday received the first doses of coronavirus vaccines.

But the COVAX-distributed vaccine will first be given to front-line health workers, and elderly persons –mainly those above 60 years old.

The jabs will also be put in the arms of people with underlying conditions such as cancer, asthma, and heart disease, among others.

But you are advised to strictly continue wearing facemasks, staying away from crowded places, handwashing with soap and clean water, and sanitize.

You can report any suspected case in your area through the free telephone number: 6-6-6-6.

