Man kills two people after throwing grenade inside Rumbek bus park

Two people have died after a man threw a grenade in a bus park in Rumbek town of Lakes state, this is according to the police.

One of the deceased is a police officer, while the other is a civilian.

According to the police, the incident occurred when one of the victims, Maguek Mabor accused Juma Kau Thuc of stealing his cows.

Mabor demanded that Juma follows him to the police station to settle the matter.

But while Mabor and a police officer were waiting for his arrival at the bus park, Mr. Juma instead threw a grenade at them.

The grenade explosion killed Mabor and the police officer identified as Deng Dharuai.

Three other bystanders were wounded by the explosion.

The state police spokesman, Captain Mabor Makuach told Eye Radio on Thursday that the suspect was among those injured.

“A criminal exploded a hand grenade at Bus Park in Rumbek town leading to the killing of two people and three others were injured including him the accused,” said Captain Makuach.

“According to the information, the culprit was accused of cattle theft by the victim. The case is currently being investigated.”

Captain Mabor added that the suspect is being treated at the hospital in Rumbek town.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter