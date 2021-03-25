25th March 2021
Wau Juvenile prison lacks healthcare – Official

Wau Juvenile prison lacks healthcare – Official

Author: Michael Daniel

Boys at Wau juvenile facility for young offenders carry out farming duties. Credit|theguardian.com

The Director of Wau Juvenile Center in Western Bahr el Ghazal has appealed to well-wisher for medicines assistances, saying the facility has no healthcare.

The facility came into being in 2016 as a response to the upsurge of sexual gender based violence.

It was built to accommodate between 35-40 minor inmates.

Major Fidelia Hawa says the reformatory center now houses nearly 80 young offenders.

This congestion, she said, has exposed them to various illnesses.

Sixty-four of the inmates are said to be convicts; while the rest are awaiting trial.

The juvenile are between the age of 12 and 17.

Speaking to Eye Radio via telephone from Wau on Wednesday, Major Hawa appealed for support.

“It’s our collective responsibility to take care of these children because they are the leaders of tomorrow. The government have to involve, including the national and international NGOs, so we can help these children,” said Major Hawa.

“We have some rooms meant for the clinic but we don’t have medicines, and when a child is sick, we have to carry the child to the hospital.”

“We need electricity, stationary, beds, and mattress for children to sleep on because they are sleeping on the floor.”

Major Hawa added that some of the young inmates were reportedly imprisoned for charges of murder or rape; and others are petty criminals serving jail terms of less than six months.

