22nd August 2020
Breaking News | News   |   Update: 7 die in a plane crash in Juba

Update: 7 die in a plane crash in Juba

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 2 hours ago

Wreckage of the plane that just went down moment after taking off at Juba International Airport - August 22, 2020 - credit | Woja Emmanuel | Eye Radio

A commercial plane has crashed in Kemiru area of Juba, killing seven people shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport.

The Minister of Transport stated that the plane was carrying three crew members and five passengers on board.

Only one passenger survived.

The Cargo plane crashed into a farm, a distance from the Referendum residential area. It was reportedly heading to Wau town in Western Bar El Ghazal state.

According to Eye Radio team that visited the scene, the plane that belongs to South West Aviation burnt into ashes.

It is not clear how many people were on board but only one person survived the tragic accident.

The aircraft reportedly took off from Juba International Airport at around 8:48 local time and crashed 10 minutes later.

It is not clear what might have caused the accident.

The Minister of Transport, Madut Biar Yel narrated the incident to Eye Radio this afternoon.

In September 2018, a chartered Let-410 UVP belonging to the same aviation company crashed into Lake Shambe in Yirol, Lakes state killing at least 20 people, including an Anglican Bishop.

It is the second private commercial plane to crash this month.

Last week, a 5Y-SAV aircraft which was hired by Nile Hope organization reportedly hit a tree, nose-dived to the ground then turned upside down and crashed.

An expectant woman has reportedly miscarried after the commercial plane crashed in New Fangak, Jonglei state.

22nd August 2020

