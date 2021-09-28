7 die of Covid-19

Seven people lost lives to the coronavirus last week, the Ministry of Health has said.
According to the director of emergency preparedness at the Public Health Emergency Operation Center, 108 new cases of the dreaded virus were detected between Monday and Saturday last week.
Dr. Angelo Goup told the media that majority of those who tested positive for coronavirus are in Central Equatoria State.
The patients are reportedly among 4,002 tested for the virus during the week
“Out of these 108 cases, 60 were south Sudanese and 48 were foreigners,” Dr. Goup said.
The new death cases bring the total number of people who have succumbed to the virus to 128.
The health authorities have advised the public to adhere to regular hand washing, the wearing of facemasks, and social distancing.
However, it appears that some citizens to not obey the rules.
