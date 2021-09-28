Renk man appeals for release of his wife

The former Mayor of Renk town in Upper Nile State has appealed for release of his wife the military is arbitrarily holding.

Safia Ngor was detained 12 days ago on the alleged orders of the county commissioner for taking part in a peaceful protest against an NGO in the area.

The locals had accused Medair organization of job discrimination.

Medair’s project in Renk provides Primary Health Care, Emergency Nutrition services, access to safe water and sanitation and Behaviour Change services to returnees, IDPs and host communities, targeting over 100,000 people.

The 52-year-old mother of three sons and daughter is among several other demonstrators in detention.

“It is not good for a woman to stay in one detention facility with men. This is a violation of women’s rights,” Kur Ajak told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Ms Ngor is being detained at SSPDF Division One, led by Maj.-Gen. Dau Thorjok.

The constitution stipulates that any accused must be arraigned in court as soon as possible.

“If my wife is guilty, the authorities should take her to court and if she’s not guilty, then she must be released,” Ajak added.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach Duk Guot, the Renk County commissioner, for comment were not immediately successful.

Reported lack of any meaningful judicial or legislative oversight makes various government institutions violate laws with impunity.

