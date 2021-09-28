28th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Renk man appeals for release of his wife

Renk man appeals for release of his wife

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 seconds ago

The former Mayor of Renk town in Upper Nile State has appealed for release of his wife the military is arbitrarily holding.

Safia Ngor was detained 12 days ago on the alleged orders of the county commissioner for taking part in a peaceful protest against an NGO in the area.

The locals had accused Medair organization of job discrimination.

Medair’s project in Renk provides Primary Health Care, Emergency Nutrition services, access to safe water and sanitation and Behaviour Change services to returnees, IDPs and host communities, targeting over 100,000 people.
The 52-year-old mother of three sons and daughter is among several other demonstrators in detention.

“It is not good for a woman to stay in one detention facility with men. This is a violation of women’s rights,” Kur Ajak told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Ms Ngor is being detained at SSPDF Division One, led by Maj.-Gen. Dau Thorjok.

The constitution stipulates that any accused must be arraigned in court as soon as possible.

“If my wife is guilty, the authorities should take her to court and if she’s not guilty, then she must be released,” Ajak added.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach Duk Guot, the Renk County commissioner, for comment were not immediately successful.

Reported lack of any meaningful judicial or legislative oversight makes various government institutions violate laws with impunity.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage 1

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba 2

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

4 soldiers die in road accident 3

4 soldiers die in road accident

Published Monday, September 27, 2021

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts 4

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal 5

Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal

Published Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Renk man appeals for release of his wife

Published 7 seconds ago

7 die of Covid-19

Published 3 hours ago

Pibor authorities expect disease outbreaks amidst floods

Published 3 hours ago

Two city power employees arrested for stealing electricity pole

Published 8 hours ago

4 soldiers die in road accident

Published Monday, September 27, 2021

Renovation of parliament building nears completion – Paul Yoane

Published Monday, September 27, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.