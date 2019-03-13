12-year old raped by stepfather in Nzara

Police in Gbudue says a 12-year-old girl has been defiled by her stepfather in Nzara County.

The incident, according to the crime office in the county, occurred on Monday afternoon at Hai Kapoeta residential area.

After an investigation, First Lieutenant Pakwan Nyikwec said the unnamed victim was molested by the father, while threatening to chase her away from home if she ever told anyone about the incident.

The girl belongs to the man’s second wife. He turned on her while returning from unknown location.

“…as they were moving with the girl -while he was drunk, they reached a stream in the area, and he abruptly pushed the girl on the ground and raped her,” said Lt. Pakwan.

He told Eye Radio that the matter was reported to the police by relatives of the girl who witnessed the incident.

“They tried to catch the suspect, but he ran away. We issued [police] form 8 and we conducted the legal procedures,” he added.

According to the officer, the stepfather who is still on the run – was an active member of a local church, but was excommunicated by some members who alleged that he showed strong sentiments for “black magic.”

In 2017, President Salva Kiir suggested that the organized forces get rid of “bad elements” through capital punishment as a way of freeing the country from vices like raping of women and premeditated killing.

“Let us do one thing; we get rid of bad elements amongst us and we remain clean, pure and perfect,” the President said.

He was speaking in Yei town during the celebration of 100 years of existence of the Episcopal church of Sudan and South Sudan.

“From today onward, if it [murder or rape] happens, I want them to bring me a report that somebody has committed such a crime and has been shot [dead],” he added.

However, summary execution is generally regarded as unethical since it bypasses due process of legal jurisdiction.

According to the Penal Code, any person who has sexual intercourse with a female ‘under the age of sixteen (16), even with consent, shall be liable to penal servitude not exceeding ten (10) years.

It also says whoever has sexual intercourse or carnal intercourse with another person, against his or her will or without his or her consent, commits the offence of rape, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years and may also be liable to a fine.

Cruelty against children also attracts prison term not exceeding three years or with a fine or with both.