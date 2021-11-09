9th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   A coronavirus test result delays Kiir’s visit to Qatar

A coronavirus test result delays Kiir’s visit to Qatar

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 6 seconds ago

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with Mayiik Ayii, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in in Juba September 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

The minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has tested positive for Covid-19 in Doha, forcing the presidential advance team to undergo quarantine in Qatar, the press secretary in the office of the president has said.

The high-level government delegation which arrived in Doha on Sunday, was to hold meetings with the Qatari government, ahead of President Kiir’s first ever working visit to the Gulf country.

The two countries were expected to discuss bilateral relations.

These include peace, security, economy, trade and infrastructure.

The delegation – which is headed up by the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak – comprises of the ministers of foreign affairs, finance, investment, roads and bridges, higher education, and agriculture

Others are the governor of central bank, managing director of the state oil firm Nilepet and secretary general of Islamic affairs.

But upon arrival in Doha, they underwent another test for Covid-19.

“The minister of foreign affairs was found positive, so the rest were treated as contacts,” Ateny Wek told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Mayiik Ayii was confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus.

He was then immediately isolated and quarantined.

The rest of the delegates were considered direct contacts of Ayii and were also quarantined.

This include Athian Diing, Dhieu Mathok, Simon Mijok Majak, Gabriel Changson, Josephine Joseph Lagu, Rizik Zacharia, Dier Tong, Chol Deng Thon and Abdellah Baraj.

According to Ateny Wek, all of them are now on mandatory quarantine.

“As soon as the days of the mandatory quarantine elapses, the president and his delegation will be going to Qatar any other time within this month,” he added.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’ 1

Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’

Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Plane crashes: Kiir asked to fire Biar, Subek, Kuol 2

Plane crashes: Kiir asked to fire Biar, Subek, Kuol

Published Wednesday, November 3, 2021

12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident 3

12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident

Published Sunday, November 7, 2021

NSS soldiers beat Aweil barmaid into coma over beer bill 4

NSS soldiers beat Aweil barmaid into coma over beer bill

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

How dirty money from S Sudan is invested in Kenya, report 5

How dirty money from S Sudan is invested in Kenya, report

Published Thursday, November 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

A coronavirus test result delays Kiir’s visit to Qatar

Published 6 seconds ago

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels predicts victory ‘very soon’

Published 5 hours ago

Fugitive Panther killed in gunfight with police

Published 19 hours ago

West African regional bloc Ecowas imposes new sanctions on Mali and Guinea

Published 20 hours ago

Kiir to visit Qatar, the first ever

Published 22 hours ago

Health ministry lays off staff at emergency center over funding

Published Monday, November 8, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.