21st June 2021
FIFA postpones Doha match after main Bright Stars test positive for Coronavirus

FIFA postpones Doha match after main Bright Stars test positive for Coronavirus

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 4 hours ago

The International Football Association (FIFA) has officially postponed the South Sudan-Jordan match in FIFA Arab Cup qualifiers in Doha.

The move comes after the South Sudan Football Association confirmed that eight players plus one official have tested positive for Covid-19 in Qatar.

The delegation, which consists 41 members —23 players and 18 officials -, arrived in Doha on Friday morning ahead of their game against Jordan on Monday (today)  to qualify for a place in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup tournament.

According to the president of SSFA, the eight players — all from the starting lineup of the Bright Stars’ team – tested positive on Sunday.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, FIFA confirms that following the standard PCR tests applied ahead of the FIFA Arab Cup qualification matches, some members of the delegation of the South Sudan national team have tested positive for COVID-19.

In line with the medical procedures in place, they have been placed in isolation and the activities planned for today have been postponed.

Further details will follow in due course.

The world football governing body said protecting the health and safety of all individuals involved in the FIFA Arab Cup remains a top priority with a comprehensive program based on the World Health Organization’s risk-based approach being implemented in coordination with the host country.

According to the team’s head of delegation, Mujahid Ali a team from the health ministry in Qatar together with FIFA has relocated the patients to another hotel for isolation.

