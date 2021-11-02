Abiy claims foreign troops fighting with Tigray forces

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has claimed foreign forces have fought alongside Tigray fighters in recent battles in the Amhara region.

He was speaking to senior government officials in a televised address – the first since the reported capture of Dessie and Kombolcha cities.

He said “fighters who are not Ethiopian have taken part” in the recent battles around the two cities.

“There were white and black people who fought along the Tigray People’s Liberation Front – TPLF and died,” he said, without being specific or presenting any evidence.

The TPLF has dismissed the allegations.

Abiy said the government’s calls to arms from a few months ago had not been met with proper organization despite the massive number of youths who had joined.

“Battles can go wrong for different reasons but in the end the country will win the war,” Abiy said, indicating the continuation of the fighting,

He accused the Tigray fighters of wanting to return to power to implement a policy in which members of one group are treated as “first-class citizens”.

He also repeated an earlier statement from the government that rebel forces had killed more than 100 civilians in Kombolcha, which the Tigray forces have denied.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Gov’t urged to end impunity for crimes against journalists Previous Post