Gov’t urged to end impunity for crimes against journalists

The president of Union of Journalists of South Sudan has called on the government to protect journalists, and end harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary detention of journalists in the country.

“We urge the government at all levels to really provide opportunity for journalists to do their work in a conducive environment,” says Patrick Oyet told Eye Radio.

Last week, a new data of global impunity index released by the Committee to Protect Journalists maintained that South Sudan is the world’s fourth worst country in terms of prosecuting killers of journalists – a position it earned in 2020 report.

The latest report, titled: ‘Killers of journalists still get away with murder’ highlights unresolved killings of journalists in countries where “members of the press are singled out for murder and the perpetrators go scot-free.”

It shows 81% of journalist murders were not accounted for across the world in the last 10 years.

South Sudan has five unsolved cases of murder against journalists since September 2011.

Oyet reminds the government of the role of media at this critical times when the revitalized peace agreement is being implemented.

He says with the expectation of general elections in 2023, journalists should be allowed to inform and educate the public on peace, reconciliation, unity and the permanent constitution making process.

“Elections need civic education; people need to know what is going on, which candidate is contesting for what, what their programs are. All these things need media; they need journalists,” Oyet told Eye Radio

Today is the international Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

According to the President of UJOSS, some journalists are still facing harassment, arbitrary detention and torture among others.

Oyet calls on the government, particularly the security sector, to respect and give space to journalists to operate in a peaceful environment.

“If we are going to be targeted, and the crimes are not investigated, and they are not brought to the conclusive end, then we are not promoting the democratic principle,” he continued.

According to 2021 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders in May, South Sudan was ranked number 139 out of 180 countries.

The report stated that journalists have faced harassment, arbitrary detention, torture, and even death in instances where they did not practice self-censorship.

Some of the unresolved murder cases include that of Peter Moi and Isaiah Abraham.

