Bor police crackdown on dress code sparks condemnations

A group of female intellectuals from Jonglei State have condemned the ongoing harassment of women and girls by security personnel over dress code in Bor town.



This call comes after police in Bor town launched a crackdown on young women and girls who put on tight-fitting clothes – mostly skirts and trousers.

They believe the dress code is improper and does not go well with the morals of the society there.

As a result, they reportedly stripped some young women and girls naked and forced others to return home to change into baggy or long attires.

In solidarity with women in Bor town, the Sisterhood Solidarity Call described the conduct of the police as barbaric.

Nyuon Suzan William, a member of the Sisterhood Solidarity Call and an advocate, called for those responsible for the crackdown on the dress code to be held accountable.

“We took up the case, and we put out a statement to condemn the act. The question of women being harassed by the police because of their dress code has been ongoing for some years in Jonglei,” said an advocate.

“It’s high time we speak to authorities so that they are able to intervene, and not only to intervene but to bring those responsible for this act to justice.”

She points out, “We have the transitional constitution which is still being amended. We have the amendment process going on now. Some articles have been amended with the revitalized peace agreement.”

The advocate says that the transitional constitution did not specifically mention anything to do with dressing.

She added that the law stipulates that a woman has to be treated equally with a man, respecting their rights. “This is a violation of women rights,” Suzan concluded.

