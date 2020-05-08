Abraham Chol praises judge for his release

|COVID-19 Statistics
The self-proclaimed prophet, Abraham Chol, has praised the judge for pardoning him, saying he had done nothing wrong.
On April 26, police arrested Pastor Chol after he reportedly defied the presidential directive banning all religious activities and other gatherings.
Police later pressed five charges against him including public nuisance and criminal intimidation among others.
On 30 April, he was sentenced to a month in prison.
But two days ago, Pastor Chol was released after his lawyer appealed to the judge, saying the sentence was unfair.
“The lawyer wrote an appeal saying that his client doesn’t deserve to be locked in prison because he is not crazy; he didn’t attack or take anything from anyone,” Pastor Chol told Eye Radio on Thursday.
“I think it’s not just the judge, but other judges who also sat down and discussed it.”
Abraham Chol is the owner of Kush International Church and is also known to his followers as Prophet Abraham.
