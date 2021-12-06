6th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Abyei Chief Administrator asks presidency to settle Abyei issue

Abyei Chief Administrator asks presidency to settle Abyei issue

Authors: Woja Emmanuel | Charles Wote | Published: 2 mins ago

The border region of Abyei has been contested since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

The Chief Administrator for Abyei Administrative Area has reiterated calls on the presidency to expedite the process of determining the final status of the area.

In August this year, the National Committee for the Final Status of Abyei held its first meeting with the Sudanese delegation in Juba.

The meeting discussed the historical documents related to the Abyei area.

The oil-rich border region has been contested since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

The Abyei area was accorded a “special administrative status” by the 2004 Protocol on the Resolution of the Abyei Conflict, known as, the Abyei Protocol.

Under the terms of the Protocol, the Abyei area was declared part of the states of South Kordofan and Northern Bahr el Ghazal and issues related to it to be determined by the Presidency made up of President Salva Kiir and former Sudanese President Omar al Bashir.

After years of contention between leaders in South Sudan and Sudan on who is eligible to vote in the referendum, the nine Ngok Dinka chiefdoms took the matter into their own hands by organizing their own popular vote.

They cited the Abyei Protocol in the CPA, and the ruling by the International Permanent Court of Arbitration, which proclaimed that only the Ngok Dinka tribe and permanent residents may vote.

The Sudanese government wanted the nomadic Arab Misseriya tribe, whose cattle access pasture lands in Abyei annually, to be accorded full voting rights.

Several inter-communal clashes between the armed Misseriya pastoralist tribe of Sudan and the Dinka Ngok of South Sudan have led to many civilian deaths in the last decade.

According to Kuol Diem Kuol, South Sudan is now in a rightful position to finalize on the deadlock of the Abyei area.

“Our problem in South Sudan was war, now we are trying to stop fighting one another, so that we enjoy our resources and use it for our benefits,” Chief Deng Eye Radio in Juba over the weekend.

“I am appealing to the presidency to expedite the settlement of the final status of Abyei area so that the suffering of our people ends.”

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda 1

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda

Published Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks 2

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns 3

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns

Published Monday, November 29, 2021

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau 4

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

SPLA-IO senior officers sentenced for torturing civilian 5

SPLA-IO senior officers sentenced for torturing civilian

Published Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Abyei Chief Administrator asks presidency to settle Abyei issue

Published 2 mins ago

Donate sanitary pads for school girls – advocacy group

Published 20 mins ago

Kiir’s office working to trace orphans’ pledge, Ateny

Published 2 hours ago

Stakeholders told to align covid-19 response plans to GBV

Published 3 hours ago

Sexual exploitation of boys by rich women ‘ignored’

Published 6 hours ago

Chiefs call for establishment of ‘special unit’ to tackle child marriages

Published Sunday, December 5, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.