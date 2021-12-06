Sudan arrests 500 S Sudanese migrants at Sudan-Libya border

About 500 South Sudanese are being detained by Sudanese authorities after they were rescued from ISIS at Sudan-Libya border in an attempt to cross into Europe.

This is according to a civil society activist based in Khartoum.

Achol Malong states that the young men were rescued from the Islamic State Militants following a clash with Sudanese troops at the border with Libya.

She says the South Sudanese were among a group of about 1,000 illegal immigrants who attempted a desperate journey to Europe.

Ms. Achol says Sudanese authorities and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, are working for the release of the detainees.

“Some young people left Khartoum for Libya but when they reached the border they were detained by ISIS and started calling their family to send money for their release,” Achol Malong told Eye Radio on Monday.

“The Sudanese border forces went after them where they clashed with ISIS on Thursday [December 2] and rescued all of them but kept at the border there. There are about 1000 people, 500 Sudanese and 500 South Sudanese.

“I am working with UNHCR for that matter and I am also appealing to the South Sudan government to help in this.”

