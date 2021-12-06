Mayen confirms receiving $10m for flood victims

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has confirmed receiving the $10 million for the flood response in the country.



In October, the Council of Ministers approved the money to support the vulnerable people.

According to UNOCHA, nearly a million people have so far been affected by the flash floods in 27 counties.

States of Jonglei and Unity are the most affected – accounting for 58% of people affected by the flash floods.

Upper Nile, Western, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal come second as states badly affected by floodwater.

This prompted the ministry to request the money to provide urgent assistance to the vulnerable communities.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Peter Mayen says the ministry has contracted some companies to deliver the food assistance to the affected states.

“The $10 million is actually like a drop in water because we have close to one million people that are already affected and you have $10 million,”

“Basically you are talking about $10 per family to address their needs in terms of food, in terms of water, in terms of shelter leave alone the evacuation of the major communities which have been affected in Unity State and also in Jonglei that had required immediate evacuation.

“The $10 million has already been used and that’s the only budget that is available for now.”

