6th December 2021
Kenyan raiders kill one herder in Nadapal

Author: | Published: 4 hours ago

Nadapal - Narus EES

One person has been killed and four others wounded in a cattle raiding incident in Nadapal area, Eastern Equatoria State.

The incident happened on Saturday when a group of youth from Turkana County of Kenya allegedly attacked the Toposa cattle keepers at a grazing area there.

According to the press secretary of the Governor for Eastern Equatoria State, the attackers went away with 17 cattle.

Aliandro Lotok disclosed that a 16-year-old boy lost his life during the five-hour gunfight.

“What happened was that over 10,000 herd of cattle were grazing and a group of heavily armed youth from the Turkana community of Kenya came and raided these animals,” Lotok told Eye Radio on Monday.

“The youth who were taking care of these cattle fought with these heavily armed youth from Turkana for nearly five hours and recovered some of these animals but the attackers went away with 17 cows.

“Four people got wounded and one died.” He said.

The wounded men are reportedly receiving treatment at a hospital in Narus.

