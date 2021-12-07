Two soldiers shot dead in Mundri East barrack

Two SSPDF soldiers have been killed at a military base in Mundri East County, Western Equatoria state.



The incident happened on Sunday at a place called Lanyi in Lozoh Payam.

This is according to a police official in the area, 1st Lt. Dayu Clement.

1st Lt. Dayu told Eye Radio that Sergeant Isaac Arop, aged 45, opened fire on his colleague sergeant major Tong Ador, killing the 25-year-old instantly.

He also injured corporal Tong Mayiik in the right leg before he too was shot dead by another colleague.

“The incident took place yesterday [Sunday] at around 11 am, one of the soldiers got drunk and started shooting at his colleagues, killing one and wounding others and in the process he was also shot dead,” 1st Lt Dayu told Eye Radio.

“There are two dead bodies at the military hospital, one was wounded and is now being treated in the hospital.”

