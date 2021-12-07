Six suspects arrested for allegedly stealing teachers’ salary in Aweil

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal have arrested at least six suspects in connection with the loss of teachers’ salary in Aweil.



The armed robbers reportedly broke into the school and made away with 858,300 meant for teacher’s salary.

The incident happened on Friday night at 1AM.

The State Police Spokesperson, Captain Guot Akol, says the armed robbers scared off the guard before breaking into the store.

Captain Akol says the unnamed suspect was later detained by a night patrol unit.

“We have arrested six suspects and are still being investigated and the watchman has confirmed that the six were indeed the one who threatened him and shot the bullets and fled with the money,” Akol said.

Arkanjelo Diing narrated what happened to Eye Radio.

“The incident happened on December 3, 2021, around 1 close to 2 PM, two thieves that came, one of them had a gun and the other had a metallic stick, they went and jumped over the fence and got two security guards sleeping within the compound,” Diing said.

“The one with a gun attacked one of the guards coming from the class room. They moved the second guard and tied them down.

“They broke the school store taking away a lot of money that was planned for paying teachers. It was 858300 SSP.”

When contacted the State Police Spokesperson, Captain Guot Akol, says Police have arrested at least six suspects in connection with the Friday night arm robbery at the school.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Two soldiers shot dead in Mundri East barrack Previous Post