7th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Six suspects arrested for allegedly stealing teachers’ salary in Aweil

Six suspects arrested for allegedly stealing teachers’ salary in Aweil

Authors: Okot Emmanuel | | Published: 4 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: A teacher seen in this class in one of the schools in Aweil South Sudan - courtesy

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal have arrested at least six suspects in connection with the loss of teachers’ salary in Aweil.

The armed robbers reportedly broke into the school and made away with 858,300 meant for teacher’s salary.

The incident happened on Friday night at 1AM.

The State Police Spokesperson, Captain Guot Akol, says the armed robbers scared off the guard before breaking into the store.

Captain Akol says the unnamed suspect was later detained by a night patrol unit.

“We have arrested six suspects and are still being investigated and the watchman has confirmed that the six were indeed the one who threatened him and shot the bullets and fled with the money,” Akol said.

Arkanjelo Diing narrated what happened to Eye Radio.

“The incident happened on December 3, 2021, around 1 close to 2 PM, two thieves that came, one of them had a gun and the other had a metallic stick, they went and jumped over the fence and got two security guards sleeping within the compound,” Diing said.

“The one with a gun attacked one of the guards coming from the class room. They moved the second guard and tied them down.

“They broke the school store taking away a lot of money that was planned for paying teachers. It was 858300 SSP.”

When contacted the State Police Spokesperson, Captain Guot Akol, says Police have arrested at least six suspects in connection with the Friday night arm robbery at the school.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda 1

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda

Published Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks 2

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau 3

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

SPLA-IO senior officers sentenced for torturing civilian 4

SPLA-IO senior officers sentenced for torturing civilian

Published Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane 5

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Petronas asked to clear its record over past atrocities in Unity state

Published 26 mins ago

Six suspects arrested for allegedly stealing teachers’ salary in Aweil

Published 4 hours ago

Two soldiers shot dead in Mundri East barrack

Published 5 hours ago

Kenyan raiders kill one herder in Nadapal

Published 15 hours ago

Mayen confirms receiving $10m for flood victims

Published 21 hours ago

Sudan arrests 500 S Sudanese migrants at Sudan-Libya border

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.