Achai Wiir donates food, non-food items to over 300 orphans in Juba

A business woman and philanthropist, Achai Wiir has donated food and non-food items worth millions of pounds to over 300 orphans in Juba.



The donations including maize flour, beans, peas, cooking oil and clothes – among others, were delivered to three orphanage centers in Juba yesterday.

These include Juba Orphanage Center, Straight Link and Gurei Orphanage Center.

The founder of the Achai Wiir Foundation made the offer in celebration of her birthday on Saturday.

“I brought 485 sacks of maize flour, 50 cartons of soap, 150 sacks of beans, and 100 sacks of Ades. I also brought 50 sacks of sugar, 50 jerrycans of oil, 3,000 pieces of clothes and 2,000 pairs of shoes,” Achai said.

Upon receiving the gifts, Davidic Emmanuel, a social worker at Juba Orphanage, one of the orphanage centers in the city, called on well-wishers to also support children in education.

“The biggest problem we face in the center is the problem of education. We do not have supporters who pay school fees for these children,” Davidic said.

“We have some friends who come here and choose 5 kids and pay the school fees for them for one year. But, we don’t have permanent supporters to always pay the fees; this is our biggest problem.”

The Saturday donation was one of Achai Wiir’s support in recent years.

In July last year, she donated food and non-food items to flood-displaced persons in Mangalla County.

Achai Wiir called on the business community and individuals to join hands to support the suffering population.

“If you are a man or a woman who is in the business, let us come together and offer a helping hand. There are patients in hospitals and there are those who are in prisons because of small amounts of money,” she said.

“I visited the prison today and found a lot of prisoners suffering. We can relieve them from the suffering, this is how life is, we must support each other.”

