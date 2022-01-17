17th January 2022
Traffic officers assault Eye Radio staff, remove his tooth

Authors: Emmanuel J. Akile | | Published: 4 hours ago

David Gumbel had his upper tooth removed after the traffic officer punched him.

Some traffic officers have assaulted a staff of Eye Radio and allegedly robbed him of $500 over the weekend.

David Gumbel was on his way to Gumbo main bus park at 6:30am on Saturday when one traffic police officer stopped him and asked him to produce his driving license and a logbook.

After showing him the documents from inside his vehicles, the officer requested to hold them, a request politely rejected by the motorist, citing coronavirus measures.

Disagreement ensued over the matter.

Another officer joined his colleague and just beat up Gumbel, punching him, removing one of his upper tooth.

He then got out of the car, and boarded a motorcycle while bleeding and rushed to a nearby police station in Gumbo.

He narrated to Eye Radio what happened…

“He (the traffic officer) wanted to take it (the license), then I said no, nowadays we have coronavirus, I cannot give it to you directly”, David Gumbel explains to Eye Radio on Monday.

“They were around three, the fourth one came from behind and entered the car, wanting to unseat the belt, maybe he saw the money that was there, it is 500 UD dollars, they took the money, he came down and immediately punched me in the face resulting into the breaking of one of my teeth.” Gumbel lamented.

While opening a case with the police, the traffic police officers followed Gumbel to the Gumbo police station and requested for an arrest warrant against him.

But the officer in charge of the police station in Gumbo refused saying, Gumbel should first be treated.

The officer who was not authorized to speak to the media confirmed the incident to Eye Radio, saying they are investigation the matter.

“The case has already been opened and it is under 236 [serious harm] of South Sudan penal code”, he spoke to Eye Radio from Gumbo on Monday.

17th January 2022

