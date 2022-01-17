17th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Politics | States   |   IG-Kit-Gwang sign deal in Khartoum

IG-Kit-Gwang sign deal in Khartoum

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 6 hours ago

Tut Gatluak and Gen. Simon Gatwech shake hands after inking the deal in Sudan on Sunday 16th-Jan-2021. Photo: Gore Anthony/SSBC

The SPLM-IG and the Kit-Gwang faction of the SPLM/A-IO have signed a peace pact aimed at expediting full implementation of the September 2018 peace accord.

The Kit-Gwang splinter group is under Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual, the Former SPLA-IO Chief of General Staff deputized by Gen. Johnson Olony of the Agwelek forces.

But the two men signed two separate agreements on Sunday despite all being the leaders of the same faction.

The agreement between Gen. Gatwech and the Kiir’s party underscored the status of forces and maintaining the 2018 permanent cease fire agreement.

They also agreed that, the President Kiir issue an amnesty to the forces and leadership of the SPLM/A-IO Kitgwang as previously done on August 8, 2018.

The agreement also provides for the establishment of coordination offices in Bor and Malakal to enable for the reintegration of the forces into the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces.

In another separate deal, Olony agreed with the government to maintain the borders of Shilluk land as they stood on January 1, 1956.

They also agreed to maintain a separate force until when preparations and arrangements are completed to reintegrate them into the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces.

The Director of Internal Security Bureau Gen. Akol Koor Kuch signed on behalf of the government.

Presidential Adviser on National Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak who headed the delegation assures the splinter group for full implementation of the agreement including integrating their forces into the national army.

“We want to assure you and that what we have signed today will be immediately implemented. We are ready for your forces to go to the training camps and for your delegates to go to the places where your forces are based”, Tut spoke after the inking the deal in Khartoum on Sunday.

For his part Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual reiterated his commitment to adhere to the ceasefire and return to Juba once the security arrangements are implemented.

“If the security arrangements are done there should be nothing and after the three months of the security arrangements then I will be in Juba”, Gatwech says.

In his remarks, Johnson Olony who formed the Agwelek Forces stressed on the need to fully implement the 2018 peace accord and taking into account the grievances of all the parties.

Shams El-Din el Kabashi, a member of Sudan Sovereign Council who signed on behalf of the guarantor confirmed the commitment of Sudan to ensure the pact is executed as agreed by the factions.

“South Sudan matters to us in the North, and the stability of the South means the stability of the North and we have the sponsorship of the Juba agreement”, Shams El Din reiterated.

In August 2021, the kitgwang group announced Dr. Riek Machar’s ouster – claiming he no longer represented the interests of the group.

There have been reports of deadly fighting between their forces and those loyal to Dr. Machar in Magenis area in Upper Nile State where the group is based.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
49 arrested over visa fraud in Juba 1

49 arrested over visa fraud in Juba

Published Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Ex- minister in hiding after disagreeing with Governor Futuyo 2

Ex- minister in hiding after disagreeing with Governor Futuyo

Published Tuesday, January 11, 2022

South Sudan launches digitalized traffic system 3

South Sudan launches digitalized traffic system

Published Friday, January 14, 2022

Animu at Juba main prison, pending trial – Immigration 4

Animu at Juba main prison, pending trial – Immigration

Published Thursday, January 13, 2022

UK renews financial sanctions against top gov’t officials, army generals 5

UK renews financial sanctions against top gov’t officials, army generals

Published Thursday, January 13, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Wau deploys forces to deter herders-farmers clash

Published 29 mins ago

Traffic officers assault Eye Radio staff, remove his tooth

Published 4 hours ago

Achai Wiir donates food, non-food items to over 300 orphans in Juba

Published 5 hours ago

IG-Kit-Gwang sign deal in Khartoum

Published 6 hours ago

Nyakuron youth abandon homes for alcohol, says youth leader

Published 6 hours ago

Gunmen open fire on mourners, kill local chief in Jur River

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.