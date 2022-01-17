IG-Kit-Gwang sign deal in Khartoum

The SPLM-IG and the Kit-Gwang faction of the SPLM/A-IO have signed a peace pact aimed at expediting full implementation of the September 2018 peace accord.

The Kit-Gwang splinter group is under Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual, the Former SPLA-IO Chief of General Staff deputized by Gen. Johnson Olony of the Agwelek forces.

But the two men signed two separate agreements on Sunday despite all being the leaders of the same faction.

The agreement between Gen. Gatwech and the Kiir’s party underscored the status of forces and maintaining the 2018 permanent cease fire agreement.

They also agreed that, the President Kiir issue an amnesty to the forces and leadership of the SPLM/A-IO Kitgwang as previously done on August 8, 2018.

The agreement also provides for the establishment of coordination offices in Bor and Malakal to enable for the reintegration of the forces into the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces.

In another separate deal, Olony agreed with the government to maintain the borders of Shilluk land as they stood on January 1, 1956.

They also agreed to maintain a separate force until when preparations and arrangements are completed to reintegrate them into the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces.

The Director of Internal Security Bureau Gen. Akol Koor Kuch signed on behalf of the government.

Presidential Adviser on National Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak who headed the delegation assures the splinter group for full implementation of the agreement including integrating their forces into the national army.

“We want to assure you and that what we have signed today will be immediately implemented. We are ready for your forces to go to the training camps and for your delegates to go to the places where your forces are based”, Tut spoke after the inking the deal in Khartoum on Sunday.

For his part Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual reiterated his commitment to adhere to the ceasefire and return to Juba once the security arrangements are implemented.

“If the security arrangements are done there should be nothing and after the three months of the security arrangements then I will be in Juba”, Gatwech says.

In his remarks, Johnson Olony who formed the Agwelek Forces stressed on the need to fully implement the 2018 peace accord and taking into account the grievances of all the parties.

Shams El-Din el Kabashi, a member of Sudan Sovereign Council who signed on behalf of the guarantor confirmed the commitment of Sudan to ensure the pact is executed as agreed by the factions.

“South Sudan matters to us in the North, and the stability of the South means the stability of the North and we have the sponsorship of the Juba agreement”, Shams El Din reiterated.

In August 2021, the kitgwang group announced Dr. Riek Machar’s ouster – claiming he no longer represented the interests of the group.

There have been reports of deadly fighting between their forces and those loyal to Dr. Machar in Magenis area in Upper Nile State where the group is based.

