Activist condemns targeted revenge killings in Lakes

A civil society activist in Rumbek has condemned the continuous revenge and targeted killing of intellectuals in Lakes state.

This follows the latest killing of Zeolot Akolde Majur, a headteacher and founder of Agangrial secondary school who died of gunshot wounds at Rumbek state hospital on Tuesday this week.

“The death of this gentleman made it five graduates that have been killed especially in Cuei-bet County,” Daniel Laat, the state Coordinator of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization in Lakes said.

“It has been also happening in Rumbek center here where graduates are killed. Two year ago, one of the administrator of the county was killed and also administrator for Kiir Mayardit Women hospital was also shot dead in the state here.”

In May 2019, the deputy headmaster and an administrator at Hope and Resurrection Secondary school in Atiaba area was killed in cold-blood near Rumbek town.

“We have also registered a number of educated people in Rumbek East that include government officials and in Rumbek north, a health worker was killed in 2019 and burned to ashes,” Mr. Laat added.

The civil society activist went on to call on the national government to empower the state authority to rescue the situation.

The UN Mission in South Sudan reports that revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity incidents after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

