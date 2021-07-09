10th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   Court convicts Torit youths who attacked Red Cross offices

Court convicts Torit youths who attacked Red Cross offices

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 10 hours ago

FILE: Traditional leaders preside over a case in B-Court, Nyang Payam, Torit County, South Sudan in 2016. Credit| Angelique Reid/UNDP South Sudan

Torit high court has ordered four young people to pay some fines following the attack they organized on an NGO compound in the town.

The court ordered each to pay 120,000 South Sudanese Pounds as a fine or go to prison for the next 3 years.

The youths are charged with storming the branch office of the South Sudan Red Cross in Torit in May 2021.

Their actions led to the injury of 8 staff and volunteers.

The youth said they were advocating for equal employment in the non-governmental organizations’ sector.

Six suspects were arrested and charged with assault and causing damage to the NGO facility.

This includes disturbing the peace, security, or order of the public or any section of the public; or invading the rights of other people.

The six; three women and three men appeared before a high court judge in Torit on Thursday.

“The verdict was based on public safety,” said Judge Obaj Denyong Anyang.

Judge Obaj, however, found four of them guilty and dismissed charges against two.

Angila Karama and Sofia Fube are said to have not participated in the demonstration organized by the youths.

“The rest were convicted under sections 80-227, including a mother of 5 children.”

Among those told to pay the fine are 28-year-old Susan Kwaje, 48-year-old Peter Bosiom, 33-year-old Oradio Fred and 32-year-old Isaac Francis.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes Council of States 1

Kiir reconstitutes Council of States

Published Saturday, July 3, 2021

Thirty-five MPs axed before taking oath 2

Thirty-five MPs axed before taking oath

Published Sunday, July 4, 2021

MI rearrests ‘rogue’ army officer Mike 3

MI rearrests ‘rogue’ army officer Mike

Published Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Nobody enters Juba after 4:00pm today – army 4

Nobody enters Juba after 4:00pm today – army

Published Thursday, July 8, 2021

Stop buying V8’s, invest your money—petroleum minister 5

Stop buying V8’s, invest your money—petroleum minister

Published Sunday, July 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Aluel and twins finally free after well-wishers clear the hospital bills

Published 9 hours ago

Court convicts Torit youths who attacked Red Cross offices

Published 10 hours ago

Activist condemns targeted revenge killings in Lakes

Published 13 hours ago

Kiir channels 5,000 bpd of oil to salaries

Published 13 hours ago

Troika urges S.Sudan to begin economic, social development

Published 13 hours ago

Executive postpones swearing-in ceremony of legislators

Published Thursday, July 8, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.