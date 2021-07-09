Court convicts Torit youths who attacked Red Cross offices

Torit high court has ordered four young people to pay some fines following the attack they organized on an NGO compound in the town.

The court ordered each to pay 120,000 South Sudanese Pounds as a fine or go to prison for the next 3 years.

The youths are charged with storming the branch office of the South Sudan Red Cross in Torit in May 2021.

Their actions led to the injury of 8 staff and volunteers.

The youth said they were advocating for equal employment in the non-governmental organizations’ sector.

Six suspects were arrested and charged with assault and causing damage to the NGO facility.

This includes disturbing the peace, security, or order of the public or any section of the public; or invading the rights of other people.

The six; three women and three men appeared before a high court judge in Torit on Thursday.

“The verdict was based on public safety,” said Judge Obaj Denyong Anyang.

Judge Obaj, however, found four of them guilty and dismissed charges against two.

Angila Karama and Sofia Fube are said to have not participated in the demonstration organized by the youths.

“The rest were convicted under sections 80-227, including a mother of 5 children.”

Among those told to pay the fine are 28-year-old Susan Kwaje, 48-year-old Peter Bosiom, 33-year-old Oradio Fred and 32-year-old Isaac Francis.

