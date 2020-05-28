28th May 2020
Activist reminds peace parties of ‘non-existent’ state gov’ts

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar. File Photo.

A civil society activist has reiterated his appeal to the parties to the revitalized peace agreement to form state governments.

 

The appointment of statement government has been delayed by a disagreement over the allocation of states to the peace parties.

But observers, UN, and activists argue that the absence of state governments is fueling ethnic conflicts in some states, including Warrap, Jonglei, and Lakes.

The executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), Edmond Yakani, says the silence of the central government on this is disturbing and showing a lack of responsibility.

“Individuals who are criminal minded are taking advantage of the absence of political leadership at the lower level and are fuelling communal violence in the name of cattle raiding, revenge attacks,” Yakani told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“This is really claiming lives and I think the silence of the central government on this is disturbing and showing a lack of responsibility in valuing the lives of those who are losing at the local level. And remember not only the lives of human beings but we are also losing the properties of individuals.”

Last month, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development gave South Sudan’s peace parties until early this month to reconstitute the parliament, and agree to form state governments.

However, the government and other opposition parties to the peace agreement are yet to reconstitute the national parliament and form state gvernments.

