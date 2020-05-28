28th May 2020
S. Sudanese refugee dies in Sudan camp attack

S. Sudanese refugee dies in Sudan camp attack

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

 

A South Sudanese refugee has died and four others are critically injured in an attack at the Rahed Refugee Camp in Sudan’s Kordufan region.

The chief of South Sudanese refugees in Kordufan region of Sudan, Bol Ngor, says a group of armed men from Kadugli attacked the refugee camp last night.

A 62 old man identified as Chwir Nyabaj was killed and four others critically injured in the incident.

The motive of the attack is not clear.

“They attacked us last night and four people have been critically injured and one killed by name Chowir Nyabaj and his 62-year-old,” Chief Ngor told Eye Radio from Kordufan on Thursday.

He said the Rahed Camp is home to 700 South Sudanese refugees.

“Now I am going to meet the Mayor of Rahed Municipality, today I spoke with the refugee’s council of Sudan government, they told me that, they have already opened a legal case about the incident.”

The latest report of UNHCR mention that more than 500,000 South Sudan refugees have fled to neighboring Sudan since December 2013.

