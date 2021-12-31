Adil denies attack on former commissioner’s wife

The Governor of Central Equatoria State has refuted claims that he was behind the attack that left wife of the Former Commissioner of Lainya County unconscious.

On Monday evening, Kela Victor the wife to Late Vincent Kujo was beaten by four armed men in Rock City residential area of Juba when she was returning home from work.

The attackers dressed in a military uniform and armed with guns confronted the 46-year old woman and beat her to coma before vanishing.

The daughter later said she believes the attackers were angered by her opinion on social media that was very critical to Central Equatoria government.

Diko Beatrice told Eye Radio that she survived several attempts on her life in Juba early this month for criticizing Emmanuel Adil Anthony.

In November, Diko wrote an article on her Facebook page slamming Emmanuel Adil for appointing an alleged foreign national into the state revenue authority.

She also admitted to have written several opinions against the government of Central Equatoria State over what she termed as poor leadership.

These, she believes angered the state government resorting to an attack on her mother after failing to trace her.

However, responding to the claims, the Press Secretary in the Office of Governor Adil describes the claims as unfounded and baseless.

Derick Derickson says Emmanuel Adil not instruct security forces to hunt for her whereabouts.

“This is just an assumption created to tarnish or to send the signal that will put the image of the governor to question. The leadership has not taken any drastic measure to direct the law enforcement agencies or the security operatives to come for this lady”, Derick told Eye Radio on Friday.

Derick stated that, governor Adil is considering constituting a lawsuit against Diko Beatrice.

“Legitimate ground or the courts in the country will determine fate of this personality on whether what she is doing is right or tarnishing images of such personality is what to mention”, Derick stated.

He claims the state government is going to investigate the attack on the 46-year old woman.

Kela Victor a mother of seven children and widow of the late Vincent Kujo is still nursing injuries in a hospital in Juba.

