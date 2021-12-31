31st December 2021
Malakal civil servants receive salaries after protest

Authorities in Upper Nile State says civil servants there have started receiving salary.

This is according to the acting state minister of information, who is also minister of local government and law enforcement.

Thon Mom Kejwok says the salary paid is for the month of August alone.

He says the state authorities are working on clearing the remaining arrears including the nature of work allowances.

Early this week, public sector employees in the state capital Malakal staged a peaceful protest demanding clearance of their outstanding arrears including application of the new salary structure.

The move comes after the government there reportedly failed to obey the new pay configuration directed by President Salva Kiir in July this year.

The finance ministry had started paying off salaries earlier but the pay did not include bonuses and allowances as per the July circular.

This was rejected by the civil servants and led to protests.

But Thon Mom Kejwok now says, demonstrations have been called off after the finance ministry started payments yesterday.

He spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Malakal town.

“We agreed yesterday and now they are receiving their salaries. The demonstrations have stopped and the government committed itself to pay arrears,” Thon told Eye Radio.

“The government took the responsibility of calculating all money and they take the money that available.”

