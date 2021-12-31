Senior SPLM member, Deng Mading dies at 50

A senior member of the SPLM party has reportedly died in Juba this morning in the late 50 years old.

A family member confirmed his death to Eye Radio this morning.

Mustafa Biong the late’s cousin brother told Eye Radio that Deng Mading reportedly died at the Dr John Garang Infectious Disease Unit while receiving treatment.

He died due to Covid-19 and diabetic complications.

Late Mading has reportedly been battling the sickness for more than a week in the capital Juba.

“He died today morning due to Covid -19 with complication diabetes which is high and is not stable although the doctors try their best to stabilize the sugar in his blood”, Mustafa Bion spoke to Eye Radio from Nairobi on Friday.

Mustafa describe the demise as a great loss to the people of Abyei Area and South Sudan at large.

Deng Mading, a prominent member of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement led by President Salva Kiir, hails from the Abyei area.

He also served as the minister of information finance in Warrap state.

He was a Co – Founder of Abyei Community Action for Development the only NGO formed during the civil war that continued to provide services in Abyei.

He later became Deputy Secretary for information for the SPLM Secretariat.

Mading was the Co-Chair of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee with Sudan.

Besides his leadership position in the SPLM Secretariat, he was a lecturer at the University of Juba where he completed his master’s degree in diplomatic studies.

He died while pursuing his Ph.D. at the University of Juba.

Late madding had several sons and daughters.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



SPLA-IO forces admit torturing a cattle keeper in Mundri Previous Post