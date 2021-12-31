SPLA-IO forces admit torturing a cattle keeper in Mundri

A senior SPLA-IO military official has admitted claims that their forces tortured a cattle keeper in Mundri East of Western Equatoria State earlier this week.

The acceptance comes a day after 27-year-old Juma Marlong told Eye Radio that he was badly beaten after having a misunderstanding regarding procedures related to his lost cattle reception.

The cattle keeper’s narrative was backed by Mundri East Commissioner who also accused the SPLA-IO forces of brutality against cattle keepers and locals in the area.

Reacting to the allegation made against the opposition group, Col. Julus Mopoyi – the head of the SPLA-IO base there admitted the incident.

But he claimed that Juma didn’t approach the forces respectfully, claiming that he misbehaved.

He also claims that, Juma did not provide sufficient evidence to prove his ownership.

“When he was asked to describe the shape of the cows, he failed to prove and the thief also denied that he stole these cows from Juma”, Mopoyi told Eye Radio on Thursday.

