30th December 2021
Activist Samuel Garang set free after serving 8-month jail term in prison

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

This year, 29th June, Aweil High court found Activist, Samuel Garang guilty of making false information against the governor and handed him an eight-month jail period - courtesy

The prison authorities in Aweil have this week released activist Samuel Garang Dut after completing his jail terms.

Dut was sentenced on the 29th of June to eight months in prison by the state High Court for making false statements against Northern Bahr el Ghazal State governor.

This happened after the activist took pictures of a modern building constructed in Juba and claimed it belonged to Governor Tong Aken Ngor.

Garang wondered on social media how Governor Aken “Could build such an expensive house while people of the state are suffering from hunger”.

He further accused the governor of mismanagement, inconsistencies, lack of transparency and accountability.

Governor Aken sued Samuel Garang Dut over the claims.

The state High court found Garang guilty of making false information against the governor and handed him an eight-month jail period.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Garang said he finished serving the prison term and was released on Monday.

“They released me on Monday. The prison administration says my release was based on the policies they said I was sentenced to eight-month but they reduced the 2-month according to the prison procedure,” Garang said.

