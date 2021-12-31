Three arrested for dealing in fake currency in Aweil

Security Forces in Aweil Town of Northern Bahr El Ghazal State have arrested three people in possession of fake currency.

This is according to the state police spokesperson in the area.

Capt. Guot Akot says the three suspects, all South Sudanese include two males and a female.

They were reportedly intercepted during a crackdown by the criminal investigation department in Aweil on Friday morning.

Capt. Akot did not identify the suspects by names but reported that they were arrested with cash worth 3,100 US dollars.

He disclosed that the criminals are between 25 and 30 years old.

The three suspected criminals are expected to be arraigned in a competent court after investigation.

“These counterfeit dollars are now circulating in our markets and a huge amount is now in Abyei to exploit people, and these people are with us and we are now investigating them”, Capt. Akot told Eye Radio on Friday.

Akol revealed that preliminary investigation indicates that the main network of the suspects is based in the capital Juba, with branches in Aweil South, Wau, Kuajok and Abyei areas.

Captain Akol is now warning citizens to be vigilant and report any suspects involved in counterfeit dollars authorities.

According to the South Sudan Penal Code of 2008, faking money or owning instruments and materials to use it are national security crimes.

Therefore, it says anyone who is found guilty is liable to imprisonment of not more than seven years.

