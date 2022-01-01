Kiir commends security forces for calm during festive celebrations

President Salva Kiir has commended the organized forces for maintaining law and order during the Christmas and New Year festivals.

Authorities in some of the restive states of South Sudan have been reporting relative calm and peaceful celebrations during the festive period.

Once tense areas like Lakes, Western Equatoria and Northern Bahr el Ghazal reported tranquil celebrations with no violent incident encountered.

Other areas such as Jonglei and Greater Pibor Administrative area also recounted calm with few minor and regular incidences particularly in the Pibor area.

This Kiir believes was made easy due to the cooperation of the citizens and dedication offered by the security organs to preserve the country’s sovereignty and the people.

He also applauds the SSPDF, SPLA-IO and SSOA forces at the cantonment and training centers across the country for observing the ceasefire.

“The unknown gunmen which used to terrorize citizens here in Juba is now a thing of the past”, Kiir was addressing the nation while delivering his New Year message in Juba on Friday.

It is the first time relative calm has been reported across the country during festivities in two years.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Three arrested for dealing in fake currency in Aweil Previous Post