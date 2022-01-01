1st January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | States   |   Kiir commends security forces for calm during festive celebrations

Kiir commends security forces for calm during festive celebrations

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir while addressing the nation on the New Year Eve on Friday, 31st Dec. 2021. Photo credit: PPU

President Salva Kiir has commended the organized forces for maintaining law and order during the Christmas and New Year festivals.

Authorities in some of the restive states of South Sudan have been reporting relative calm and peaceful celebrations during the festive period.

Once tense areas like Lakes, Western Equatoria and Northern Bahr el Ghazal reported tranquil celebrations with no violent incident encountered.

Other areas such as Jonglei and Greater Pibor Administrative area also recounted calm with few minor and regular incidences particularly in the Pibor area.

This Kiir believes was made easy due to the cooperation of the citizens and dedication offered by the security organs to preserve the country’s sovereignty and the people.

He also applauds the SSPDF, SPLA-IO and SSOA forces at the cantonment and training centers across the country for observing the ceasefire.

“The unknown gunmen which used to terrorize citizens here in Juba is now a thing of the past”, Kiir was addressing the nation while delivering his New Year message in Juba on Friday.

It is the first time relative calm has been reported across the country during festivities in two years.

Popular Stories
Almost 50 killed in SPLM-IO factional clashes 1

Almost 50 killed in SPLM-IO factional clashes

Published Monday, December 27, 2021

Animu’s deportation from above, Uganda refuses to take her – Lawyer 2

Animu’s deportation from above, Uganda refuses to take her – Lawyer

Published Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Former commissioner’s wife fights for her life in hospital 3

Former commissioner’s wife fights for her life in hospital

Published Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Tensions at Juba’s Kor-Wolyang as youth confront armed land-grabbers 4

Tensions at Juba’s Kor-Wolyang as youth confront armed land-grabbers

Published Tuesday, December 28, 2021

11-year-old boy dies after falling off moving UN armored vehicle in Juba 5

11-year-old boy dies after falling off moving UN armored vehicle in Juba

Published Monday, December 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM-IO calls for dialogue with Kitgwang

Published 8 hours ago

JCC signs MoU with Go-Green for garbage collection

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir commends security forces for calm during festive celebrations

Published 8 hours ago

Three arrested for dealing in fake currency in Aweil

Published Friday, December 31, 2021

Adil denies attack on former commissioner’s wife

Published Friday, December 31, 2021

Malakal civil servants receive salaries after protest

Published Friday, December 31, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.