Advocates threaten Ministry of Interior with lawsuit over new traffic fines

A group of advocates has threatened to sue the Ministry of Interior if it does not revoke a recent order issued against traffic violators.

On Wednesday, the Directorate of National Traffic Police issued a punitive directive against traffic rule breakers across the country.

These major violations carry penalties of up to 50,000 SSP for motorists who violated traffic rules.

It states that vehicles found without number plates or with one number plate and with covered number plates will pay a fine.

The traffic police will also penalize intoxicated drivers, drivers without licenses, those in possession of expired licenses and logbooks or without logbooks.

It also says reckless drivers including those driving on the wrong path, those disobeying instructions and using inappropriate words are liable to fine.

This, according to advocate, Atong Majok Kur is a violation of the constitution.

She claims the Ministry of Interior do not have utmost power to issue laws.

Atong stated that, their group has given the ministry a one-week ultimatum to cancel the directive or drag them to court.

We already have a law that is traffic act 2003, and that law should be the one that covers anything to do with traffic”, Atong Majok told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“The order have to be canceled right away because it’s not according to the law. By the end of the week if they don’t respond to us we will immediately go to court”, she explained.

The group Consists of nine lawyers, including, advocate Victoria Adeng Madut, Anyang Nhial, Philips Anyang Ngong, Atong Majok Kur, Adut Daniel, Gatnyang Mut, Matiop Wuoi and Issa Muzamil.

The advocates argue the statutory body is the only institution charged with the responsibility of enacting legislations to regulate the conditions and terms of service of the line ministry and its oversight mechanisms.

But the document bearing the stamp of the Ministry of Interior and signed by the Assistant Inspector General for the National Traffic Police, Lt. Gen. Akok Noon Akok, seeks to reinforce the existing traffic rules.

Some members of the public and security personnel have often accused vehicles with covered number plates of causing insecurity and theft in the city.

Some of these vehicles are allegedly used for robbery and kidnapping people for ransom.