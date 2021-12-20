You are here: Home | Humanitarian | News | Aid worker killed in road ambush in Duk County of Jonglei
At least one humanitarian worker has been killed and one other injured in a road ambush in Duk County, Jonglei State.
This is according to Noble Leek Goi, the chairperson of youth in Duk County.
Noble says the incident occurred yesterday morning on the road between Tindiir Boma of Pagaak Payam and Padiet Payam.
The humanitarian workers are believed to be from the World Food Program or WFP.
Their identities are yet to be established
However, Mr. Noble says authorities in the area are investigating the incident.
“It was yesterday morning when five vehicles of WFP left Duk Padiet Payam to Fangak in a small village called Tindiir Boma, on their way back from food ratio in a warehouse in Tindiir, they felt into an ambush where their vehicles were attacked,” Leek told Eye Radio.
“One driver was shot dead while another was injured. Three of the drivers made a U-turn and returned to Tindiir.
“Youth from Tindiir came to the place where the incident happened, and found the dead body, and the person that was injured, and brought them to Padiet, so that was the whole scenario.”
The UN relief agency, WFP is yet to comment on the incident.
According to several reports by Eye Radio, this year has been characterized by harassment, assaults, and killings of aid workers while on the line of duty.
These incidents have been reported in Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei, Unity, and Lakes States, including Pibor and Ruweng Administrative Areas.
Published 16 hours ago
Published 16 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Published 20 hours ago
Published 20 hours ago
Published 21 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.