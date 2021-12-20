Gov’t, FAO dispatch team to investigate fish disease in Aweil

The Ministry of Livestock & Fisheries and United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization or FAO have dispatched a team of experts to Aweil in response to a new disease affecting fish in that area.



Last week, authorities in Northern Bahr El Ghazal State warned residents of Aweil Central and West not to eat fish affected by a strange disease in the Lol River.

This comes after fishermen there discovered wounds on bodies of the fish they caught from the river.

Okech says the river connecting Aweil West and Aweil Central Counties appears to have been contaminated.

The government there also issued an order for removal of all fishing nets and hooks from the river until experts establish the cause of the infection.

According to a statement shared on FAO Twitter handle, preliminary investigations strongly suggest the disease is Epizootic Ulcerative Syndrome.

The brief statement however, did not indicate when the specialists are expected to release the final results and recommendations.

