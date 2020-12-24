24th December 2020
Air traffic controllers yet to resume work at Juba International Airport

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

A view from the control tower at Juba International Airport. Courtesy

Air traffic controllers at Juba International Airport are yet to resume work following their strike two weeks ago.

The Director of the country’s main international hub says the army is still in control of operations at the airport.

Early this month, flights at Juba International Airport were disrupted after airport traffic controllers went on strike.

The civil aviation workers are demanding their arrears and better operation equipment.

The strike paralyzed landings and takeoffs at the country’s main gateway to the world’s airports.

This prompted the Ministry of Defense to deploy its air traffic controllers.

The Office of the President was reported to have assigned the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro to listen to the grievances of the airport workers.

But it is nearly three weeks now and the airport is still under the control of the Ministry of Defense.

The Director of Juba International Airport, Kur Kuol told Eye Radio, Wednesday, that the officers are working under the supervision of senior staff from the air traffic control department.

“One senior Air traffic controller is actually supervising the work of the SSPDF [officers],” he said.

Kur added that: “there are other people in the control towers who are working with them..there is no problem, the work is going on well.”

Recently, the economic cluster sub-committee accused some officials of the civil aviation authority of not fully remitting revenues to the government.

Onyoti Adigo who led the sub-committee in assessing operations at the airport called for investigations into the management of the airport, citing poor payment, and a lack of proper air management equipment.

