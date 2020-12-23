Lainya leaders accuse some SSPDF of looting, killing, raping civilians

Local leaders in Loka-round Boma of Lainya county of Central Equatoria state have accused a unit of the SSPDF of terrorizing villagers in the area.

They say the army has been looting, displacing and killing civilians, a claim the SSPDF has denied.

The Executive Chief of Loka-round Boma told Eye Radio that the latest attack on civilians happened on Sunday where hundreds were displaced into nearby bushes.

Frazer Lemi said he was also a victim of the alleged army brutality.

“The soldiers came and attacked us on Sunday, we were around 11 people, women and children plus elderly people were beaten badly,” he narrated the incident from Lainya town. “After that, they went around and stole our goats and chickens, later we were tied together and locked-in in one room and threatened to be killed.”

For his part, a member of the national parliament who represents Lainya County called on the SSPDF headquarters to immediately replace the unit that is accused of tormenting the civilians.

Dusman Joyce said an old woman of 75 years was also raped by the elements of the SSPDF in Lainya.

“This unit should be replaced and bring SSPDF that can protect the people. The Chief of Defense Forces should look into this issue,” she said. “They were sent there to protect the civilian which they have failed.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the acting spokesperson of SSPDF Brigadier Santo Domic dismissed the allegations.

“These attacks have never been organized by [SSPDF] as a tactical operation against anybody, I think this is an isolated case, he stated.

Brigadier Domic added that the claims have not yet been investigated and verified.

“The police has to take the lead in investigating the incidents to come up with an amicable solution so that at the end of the process all of them goes to the court and the law takes its course,” he advised.

However, Chief Frazer Lemi insists that it is the role of the government to quickly respond to any threats against civilians in any part of the country.

“The government should look into this situation -if not we are going to come to Lainya Centre here and forget our villages,” he said.

Chief Lemi urged the national and the state government to provide enough police protection in the villages.

“There must be people in the villages, you cannot leave the villages like that, there should police, army and other organized forces to protect the citizens.”

Most of the displaced people are said to be returning to refugee camps in Uganda.

“The government said people should return to their places but if it is like this -how will people return home?” Honorable Joyce asked.

“Let them look into the issue that force that has looted the people, killed and raped the women.”

The revitalized agreement expects the government to facilitate the right of refugees and IDPs to return to their places of origin or live in areas of their choice in safety and dignity.

There have been clashes between the SSPDF and armed opposition National Salvation Front in Lainya and greater Yei river.

NAS under General Thomas Cirillo has often accused small and isolated SSPDF soldiers of terrorizing and displacing civilians in the area.