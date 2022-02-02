Akobo commissioner defies Denay’s suspension order, sticks to office

Akobo County commissioner has defied Jonglei state governor’s order suspending him from office.

Gatwech Reat Dengwas appointed Akobo County Commissioner in February last year when the state government was established.

On Sunday, governor Denay Jock Chagor suspended him without citing any reasons.

Mr. Denay did not name a replacement.

But he gave powers to the executive director to act as the commissioner of the County until further notice.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Reat said governor Chagor’s order is illegal.

“My party is even not aware because the governor did not consult them,” said defiant Reat.

An SPLM-IO member, Reat said that neither him nor his party leadership was informed about the suspension.

He also argued that he was appointed by his party and the governor has no right to suspend him without involvement of the leadership.

“I don’t have anything to say because I don’t see any reason for the governor to suspend me,” he added.

Reat vows to continue his duty saying “I expected that if there is need to suspend or relief me, I need to be served with an official letter as well, this came like a surprise to me,”

Last month the SPLM acting secretary general, Peter Lam Both accused the commissioner of expelling the SPLM chairperson from the area in an inappropriate manner.

Lam had called on the Firs-Vice President who is also the Chairman of the SPLM-IO to call Gatwec Reat to order, saying he commissioner has no right to dismiss the party official.

It is not clear whether this might have triggered his suspension.

Efforts to reach Dr. Riek Machar office to ascertain whether the governor consulted to suspend the commissioner were not immediately successful

Share with friends: Facebook twitter