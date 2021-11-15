15th November 2021
Al Obeid court sentences 60 South Sudanese to prison

Published: 8 hours ago

Al Obeid

A court in Al Obeid, west of Sudan has sentenced 60 South Sudanese to six months in prison for entering the country illegally.

This is according to Achol Malong, a South Sudanese activist based in Sudan.

Achol says the individuals were sentenced yesterday after spending three days under police custody – they were also compelled to pay 50,000 Sudanese pounds.

The illegal immigrants –mainly from Abyei, Aweil and Warrap were arrested on Thursday on their way to Khartoum.

They include men, women and children.

“They were arrested on Thursday and because of the weekend. They were not tried until yesterday. They were sentenced to six months in prison and a fine of fifty thousand Sudanese pounds, because they entered the country illegally,” Achol Malong told Eye Radio.

“They got caught in Al obeid. Some of them came from Warrap via Abyei and others from Aweil via Meiram.

“They gather in Al-Obeid and then go to Khartoum By paying bus tickets from the land port. They were arrested before the arrival of the land port. Most of those people who came here do not have passports.”

Since the two countries separated, Sudan has recently accepted South Sudanese citizens with valid passports to enter Sudan and live there for at least six months.

The 2012 cooperation agreement between South Sudan and Sudan has granted the right to own property, free movement, residence and employment in both countries.

The decision is expected to take effect once the two countries resume the implementation of the 2012 cooperation agreement.

15th November 2021

