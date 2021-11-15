15th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

Liquor store

Some women of Gumbo-Sherkat in Juba said their husbands have lost sense of responsibility due to excessive consumption of alcohol.

Some women of Gumbo-Sherkat in Juba said their husbands have lost sense of responsibility due to excessive consumption of alcohol.

They claimed that men’s drinking addiction has resulted in a poor relationship with their spouses.

This has left many women to be the only bread winners of their families, leaving men irresponsible.

The women say there has been a rise in domestic violence against them – they also fear staying out late as men who drink become violent when drunk.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday, the affected women called on the authorities to regulate consumption of alcohol in the country.

One of the women who identified herself only as Aster who spoke to Eye Radio said:

“Majority of them are indulged into drinking alcohol. The government should look into the issue of alcohol. All the shops are full of alcohol,”  told Eye Radio.

“The stomachs of our husbands are all damaged with alcohol. So as we women, we thought if we do not stand together, our children will not study.”

Amina Salim, a 25-year-old, and a mother of three children, told Eye Radio that men’s drinking habits are out of control.

“What do we do, it looks like their habit now. I don’t know maybe because they came from the north [Sudan] and found it here. Here there are all sorts of alcohol, in the shops, in the bars,” Amina told Eye Radio.

“They are so used to it that it is hard to stop them. What we know, the government should build schools, health facilities for us and provide security.”

In 2016, a research carried out by the Norwegian University Cooperation Programme for Capacity Development in South Sudan, shows that the rate of use of alcohol is high, despite decades of civil war and poverty.

According to the research, lack of regular income and psychological distress were the main risk factors for alcohol abuse in the country.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP 1

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels predicts victory ‘very soon’ 2

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels predicts victory ‘very soon’

Published Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Antonov plane owners ordered to ‘drag’ them out of S Sudan 3

Antonov plane owners ordered to ‘drag’ them out of S Sudan

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

A coronavirus test result delays Kiir’s visit to Qatar 4

A coronavirus test result delays Kiir’s visit to Qatar

Published Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Drunk Yambio police officer kills three over lost phone 5

Drunk Yambio police officer kills three over lost phone

Published Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits

Published 8 hours ago

Al Obeid court sentences 60 South Sudanese to prison

Published 9 hours ago

Parliament summons ministers over gov’t respond to flood victims

Published 12 hours ago

Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny

Published 13 hours ago

Lawmakers urged to speedily ratify African Free Trade Agreement

Published 16 hours ago

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.